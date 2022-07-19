Royal Mail workers to go on strike over pay
Published
More than 115,000 Royal Mail workers will walk out after members backed strike action on Tuesday.Full Article
Published
More than 115,000 Royal Mail workers will walk out after members backed strike action on Tuesday.Full Article
It comes after railway workers took part in the biggest rail strikes since 1989 last month
Late-summer strikes by 115,000 Royal Mail workers have moved a step closer after an overwhelming vote in favour of walkouts,..