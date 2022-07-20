World Athletics Championships: Britain's Jake Wightman wins 1500m gold
Britain's Jake Wightman produces a stunning run to take 1500m gold at the World Championships in Oregon.Full Article
Great Britain's Jake Wightman took a superb 1,500m World Championship gold meal in Oregon, USA, on Tuesday - with his father and..
1500m runner was already the fastest man this year