Russia is laying the groundwork to annex Ukrainian territory as it seeks to establish total control over its gains in the east, according to US intelligence.Full Article
Russia 'laying the groundwork' to annex Ukrainian territory under its control
Sky News0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
White House: Russia laying groundwork for annexing Ukraine territory
Russia is laying the groundwork for the annexation of Ukrainian territory and is installing illegitimate proxy officials in areas..
Japan Today
U.S. warns that Russia plans to annex occupied Ukrainian regions, install proxy officials
Russia is laying the groundwork for the annexation of Ukrainian territory and is installing illegitimate proxy officials in areas..
CBC.ca