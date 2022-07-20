Sri Lanka's acting president is the country's new permanent leader after being selected in a parliament vote.Full Article
Sri Lanka parliament votes in new president
The new president will need to lead the island nation out of a deep political, economic and humanitarian crisis that toppled the..
In a vote that risks reigniting political turmoil in the South Asian island nation, six-time Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe..
