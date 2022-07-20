Sidhu Moose Wala murder: Gunfight between police and Jagroop Singh Roopa, Mannu Kusa in Amritsar

Sidhu Moose Wala murder: Gunfight between police and Jagroop Singh Roopa, Mannu Kusa in Amritsar

DNA

Published

Sidhu Moose Wala murder: The encounter started 20 kilometers from Amritsar as the police were tailing the two gangsters.

Full Article