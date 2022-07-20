EuroMillions: UK ticket-holder claims record £195m jackpot
If confirmed, the ticket-holder would be the biggest National Lottery winner of all time.
A UK ticket-holder has staked a claim for the biggest ever £195,707,000 jackpot after yesterday's EuroMillions draw, Camelot said.
One ticket matched all seven numbers to win £195,707,000.00 – making them the biggest jackpot winner of all time