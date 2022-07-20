Ring doorbell video shows UPS driver collapsing in scorching Arizona heat
Ring doorbell camera footage captured the UPS driver staggering as temperatures soared over 100 degrees in Scottsdale.
Ring doorbell footage captured the moment a UPS delivery driver collapsed on a Scottsdale, Arizona, resident’s front patio amidst..
Last month, a different UPS driver died after passing out inside his delivery truck in 90-degree weather, spurring calls for air..