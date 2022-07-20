The final two runners in the race to be the next prime minister will begin a summer of campaigning today in an effort to convince Conservative party members they are the right candidate for the job.Full Article
Final two Tory leadership candidates begin summer of campaigning
Sky News0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
U.K. Lawmakers Select 2 Final Candidates To Replace PM Boris Johnson
Newsy
Watch VideoMembers of Parliament have selected the final two candidates in the contest to become the U.K.'s next prime..
-
What do the candidates to be the next prime minister say on policy?
Belfast Telegraph
-
Tory leadership: MPs to hold final vote before run-off
BBC Local News
Advertisement
More coverage
Liz Truss leaves home ahead of final MP leadership vote
ODN
Liz Truss leaves her London home ahead of today's final vote of Tory MPs to select the two candidates who will be put to the..