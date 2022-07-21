Ranil Wickremesinghe: Sri Lanka sees new president sworn into office
Published
The ex-prime minister is seen as unpopular but some protesters say they'll give him a chance.Full Article
Published
The ex-prime minister is seen as unpopular but some protesters say they'll give him a chance.Full Article
COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Veteran politician Ranil Wickremesinghe was sworn in as Sri Lanka's new president Thursday to take..
Sri Lanka's prime minister has been elected president by MPs who opted for a seasoned, veteran leader to lead the country out of..