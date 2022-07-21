Oldest-ever male giant panda in captivity dies aged 35
Sky News0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Hong Kong: Oldest male giant panda in captivity dies
Deutsche Welle
Giant panda An An was euthanized at the age of 35 at a Hong Kong theme park, with park officials saying they were "deeply saddened"..
Advertisement
More coverage
World's oldest male giant panda dies at age 35 in Hong Kong
SeattlePI.com
HONG KONG (AP) — The oldest-ever male giant panda in captivity has died at age 35 at a Hong Kong theme park after his health..