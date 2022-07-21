World Athletics Championship 2022: When is Neeraj Chopra's Javelin throw event?
Published
Tokyo Olympic Gold medalist Neeraj Chopra is India's biggest hope for a gold medal at the ongoing World Athletics Championship 2022.Full Article
Published
Tokyo Olympic Gold medalist Neeraj Chopra is India's biggest hope for a gold medal at the ongoing World Athletics Championship 2022.Full Article
Annu Rani entered her second successive final in the World Athletics Championships and achieved her best throw in her third..