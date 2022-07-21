A new gene therapy can substantially cut the risk of bleeding in people with the rare condition haemophilia B, according to a new study.Full Article
Gene therapy cuts risk of bleeding in haemophilia B patients, study finds
Sky News0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Gene therapy dramatically cuts risk of bleeding in haemophilia B patients
A new gene therapy has dramatically cut the risk of bleeding in people with the rare condition haemophilia B, experts have said.
Belfast Telegraph