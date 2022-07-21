Moscow has allowed gas to flow through the biggest pipeline between Russia and Germany after it was cut off for 10 days - as the UK warned Vladimir Putin's forces were closing in on Ukraine's second biggest power plant.Full Article
Russian pipeline resumes pumping gas to Europe after 10-day shutdown
Sky News0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
German Government Agrees On Bailout For Energy Supplier
Newsy
Watch VideoThe German government will take a roughly 30% stake in energy supplier Uniper as part of a rescue package prompted by..
-
EU struggles with how to cut off reliance on Russian gas
SeattlePI.com
-
Gazprom raises more questions in energy standoff with Europe
SeattlePI.com
-
German business confidence at 2-year low amid energy worries
SeattlePI.com
-
Is Russia’s Invasion Of Ukraine Reversing American Retrenchment From Middle East? – OpEd
Eurasia Review
Advertisement
More coverage
Nord Stream 1 restarts with fears of reduced capacity
euronews (in English)
Natural gas has started flowing through a major pipeline from Russia to Europe after a 10-day shutdown for maintenance, but the gas..