A pensioner who cut his dying wife's throat in a failed suicide pact has walked free after being cleared of her murder.Full Article
Pensioner who cut wife's throat in failed suicide pact cleared of murder
Sky News0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Suicide pact pensioner who killed wife says ‘law has to change’
Belfast Telegraph
A pensioner handed a suspended jail sentence after he cut his terminally ill wife’s throat in a failed suicide pact says the law..
-
Pensioner who cut wife’s throat in suicide pact walks free from court
Belfast Telegraph
-
Graham Mansfield: Hale man cleared of terminally ill wife's murder
BBC News
-
Pensioner who cut his wife's throat in suicide pact cleared of murder
Telegraph.co.uk
-
Hale man called 999 after killing wife in 'failed suicide pact'
BBC News
Advertisement
More coverage
Pensioner 'slit throat of wife in suicide pact that went wrong'
A pensioner slit the throat of his wife of more than 40 years in a suicide pact went wrong, a court was told.
Sky News