Polio found in New York, the first case in US since 2013
In 1979, polio was declared eliminated in the U.S. Occasionally, travelers with polio have brought infections to the U.S., including in 2013.
Polio case was identified in Rockland County, New York and later confirmed by CDC. Tests showing it originated outside of the US.
NEW YORK (AP) — New York health officials on Thursday reported a polio case, the first in the U.S. in nearly a..