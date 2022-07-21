Kyler Murray becomes NFL's second highest-paid player with five-year, $230.5 million extension
Published
After some acrimonious negotiating, Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals found common ground on a five-year contract extension.
Published
After some acrimonious negotiating, Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals found common ground on a five-year contract extension.
Cardinals star Kyler Murray has agreed to a five-year extension worth $230.5 million, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter, a deal..
The Arizona Cardinals have agreed to terms on a five-year extension for their two-time Pro Bowl quarterback Kyler Murray, NFL..