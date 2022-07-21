Polio: New York reports first US case in nearly a decade
Published
An unvaccinated young adult in New York is experiencing paralysis after contracting the virus.Full Article
Published
An unvaccinated young adult in New York is experiencing paralysis after contracting the virus.Full Article
The CDC confirmed that a patient in New York has contracted polio, the first U.S. case since 2013. But most people shouldn't be..
The first U.S. case of polio in almost a decade was reported in New York on Thursday.