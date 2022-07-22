Shonka Dukureh, singer who portrayed Big Mama Thornton in 'Elvis,' found dead at 44
Published
Blues singer and "Elvis" actress Shonka Dukureh was found dead in her Nashville apartment Thursday, police said.
Published
Blues singer and "Elvis" actress Shonka Dukureh was found dead in her Nashville apartment Thursday, police said.
Shonka Dukureh, a Nashville gospel singer, played blues singer Big Mama Thornton in Baz Luhrmann's biopic
Shonka Dukureh, the singer and actor who portrayed Big Mama Thornton in Baz Luhrmann’s “Elvis,” was found dead in her..