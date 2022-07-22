Noah Lyles sets American record to win 200 meter world title, as U.S. sweeps again
Noah Lyles won his second consecutive world title at 200 meters, breaking the American record in one of the week's most highly anticipated events.
Watch as USA's Noah Lyles breaks Michael Johnson's 26-year-old American record in the men's 200m final with a time of 19.31 seconds..
Noah Lyles routed the field in the 200 meters, winning in 19.31 seconds at the track and field world championships. It was the..