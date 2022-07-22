Singer and actress Shonka Dukureh, who starred as blues singer Big Mama Thornton in the film Elvis, has been found dead at her home in Nashville, Tennessee.Full Article
Elvis star Shonka Dukureh, 44, found dead in Nashville home
Sky News0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Elvis actress dead aged 44 just a month after her movie debut
Wales Online
Shonka Dukureh, a Nashville gospel singer, played blues singer Big Mama Thornton in Baz Luhrmann's biopic
-
Elvis star Shonka Dukureh dies aged 44 just one month after big screen debut
Tamworth Herald
-
Actor Shonka Dukureh, From the Movie Elvis, Has Been Found Dead in Her Nashville Home
TIME
-
Shonka Dukureh, singer and 'Elvis' actress, dead at 44
Upworthy
-
Shonka Dukureh, singer who portrayed Big Mama Thornton in 'Elvis,' found dead at 44
USATODAY.com
Advertisement
More coverage
'Elvis' Actor Shonka Dukureh Found Dead In Nashville Apartment
Huffington Post
The actor, singer and former second-grade teacher who played Big Mama Thornton in Baz Luhrmann's "Elvis" movie was 44.
-
'Elvis' actress Shonka Dukureh, 44, found dead in her Nashville apartment
FOXNews.com
-
Dukureh, from 'Elvis' film, found dead in Nashville home
Japan Today
-
'Elvis' Actress Shonka Dukureh Found Dead in Nashville Apartment at 44
Just Jared
-
Shonka Dukureh, Singer Who Starred in ‘Elvis’ as Big Mama Thornton, Dies at 44
Upworthy