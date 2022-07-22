'American Pickers' star Mike Wolfe says Frank Fritz suffered a stroke: 'Pray for my friend'
"American Pickers" host Mike Wolfe addressed his friendship with Frank Fritz when sharing the news on Instagram, saying "now is the time to pray."
Frank Fritz, who was long a part of the team that made American Pickers a reality show hit, has been hospitalized with a stroke,..
