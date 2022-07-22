UK Covid cases continue to rise
Latest data shows some 3.8m people have coronavirus - up a quarter of a million on the week before.Full Article
As per the bulletin, 53 Covid patients recovered, taking the total number of recoveries since the beginning in the city to 1,90,249
NHS leaders are asking people to wear a face covering when visiting any healthcare setting in the area