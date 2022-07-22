UK jets and warplanes grounded over potential issue with ejector seats

The UK's iconic Red Arrow jets and Typhoon warplanes have been grounded for all but essential flying because of concerns about a potential safety issue with the ejector seats.Full Article
Belfast Telegraph