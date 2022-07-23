Covid-19: India reports 21,411 new cases, 67 deaths in last 24 hours
An increase of 618 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.Full Article
According to the Union Health ministry's data, India added 21,411 Covid cases and 67 Covid-related deaths in the last 24..
According to the Union Health ministry's data, India added 21,880 Covid cases and 60 Covid-related deaths in the last 24..