Priyanka Chopra drops photos with her 'birthday squad', pens thankful note
Published
The birthday photos feature Parineeti Chopra, Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra's mother and the Jonas family along with her friends.Full Article
Published
The birthday photos feature Parineeti Chopra, Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra's mother and the Jonas family along with her friends.Full Article
Well, fret no more...because Priyanka has now shared some photos and videos of her `birthday squad`. Priyanka also confirmed that..