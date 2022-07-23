Emergency evacuation on the Greek island of Lesbos due to forest fire
Published
Evacuation of the popular resort of Vatera on the island of Lesbos due to a forest fire threatening the first houses of the village.Full Article
Published
Evacuation of the popular resort of Vatera on the island of Lesbos due to a forest fire threatening the first houses of the village.Full Article
Evacuation of the popular resort of Vatera on the island of Lesbos due to a forest fire threatening the first houses of the..