Traffic into the Port of Dover is returning to normal following days of queueing for France-bound travellers.Full Article
Roads to Port Of Dover 'flowing normally' after days of long queues
Sky News0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
UK blames France as travellers face hours-long port delays
Dover authorities said a lack of French border officials was leading to waits of up to six hours for border checks at the English..
New Zealand Herald
UK blames France as travelers face hours-long port delays
LONDON (AP) — Truck drivers and Britons heading off on holiday by ferry faced hours-long waits at the port of Dover on Friday,..
SeattlePI.com