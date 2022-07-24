Margot Robbie will be among the former stars returning to Ramsay Street for the Neighbours finale.Full Article
Margot Robbie will return to Ramsay Street for Neighbours finale
Sky News0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Margot Robbie to return to Ramsay Street for Neighbours finale
House actor Jesse Spencer and singer Delta Goodrem will also appear
Hull Daily Mail
Neighbours: Margot Robbie to return for TV soap finale
The Oscar-nominated actress will return for the Australian soap's finale next week, after 37 years on air.
BBC News