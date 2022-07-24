World Athletics Championships: New-look GB team wins 4x100m relay bronze
Published
Jona Efoloko and Reece Prescod help Britain to a spot on the podium in the 4x100m relay final at the World Championships in EugeneFull Article
Published
Jona Efoloko and Reece Prescod help Britain to a spot on the podium in the 4x100m relay final at the World Championships in EugeneFull Article
British sprinter Matt Hudson-Smith opened up on trying to take his own life a year ago after winning bronze in the 400m at the..
Former Olympic champion Michael Johnson praises "amazing" Allyson Felix and her career as she ran her last ever race in the 4x400m..
Watch as the Dominican Republic comeback to win the 4x400m mixed relay final in a thrilling finish against the Netherlands and USA..