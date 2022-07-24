Bayern Munich 0-1 Manchester City: Erling Haaland scores on his debut
Published
New signing Erling Haaland scores on his debut as Manchester City beat Bayern Munich in a match twice held up by a lightning storm.Full Article
Published
New signing Erling Haaland scores on his debut as Manchester City beat Bayern Munich in a match twice held up by a lightning storm.Full Article
Goalscorer Erling Haaland has admitted that Jack Grealish must improve despite being named as man of the match in Manchester City's..
12’ — Goal. This referee has been appalling. Haaland scores thanks to a foul given by the referee which wasn’t even a foul...
Manchester City play Bayern Munich at Lambeau Field in America as both sides gear up for the new season. This tie could well happen..