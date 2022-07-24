Houston Texans rookie WR John Metchie III reveals leukemia diagnosis, likely to miss 2022 season
The Houston Texans selected receiver John Metchie III, 22, out of Alabama with the No. 44 overall selection in the 2022 NFL draft.
Rookie wide receiver John Metchie III made public Thursday that he has been diagnosed with Leukemia. In his statement posted to the..