Tory leadership: Stoke-on-Trent hosts Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss debate
Published
Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss will face off in Stoke-on-Trent, a city where many do not know the MPs.Full Article
Published
Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss will face off in Stoke-on-Trent, a city where many do not know the MPs.Full Article
Tory leadership candidates Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss have agreed to take part in a head-to-head debate on Sky News.
A statement from Sky News read: "Tuesday evening's live television debate on Sky News between the Conservative Party leadership..