Kevin Durant and Celtics? What's up with the Lakers? NBA offseason check-in on news, rumors
Published
While NBA offseason has mostly calmed down, there is still a lot to resolve in the coming months. Here is the latest on Kevin Durant and more.
Published
While NBA offseason has mostly calmed down, there is still a lot to resolve in the coming months. Here is the latest on Kevin Durant and more.
2022 NBA Free Agency opens this Thursday, June 30th at 6p ET. Kyrie Irving trade rumors are ramping up as the New York Daily News..