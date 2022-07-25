Kushner Says He Was Treated for Thyroid Cancer While in White House
In a memoir to be published next month, former President Donald Trump’s son-in-law wrote that he wanted the diagnosis and treatment kept quiet.Full Article
Jared Kushner shared that he faced a medical scare during his days at the White House. The 40-year-old, who is a son-in-law and..
Kushner tried to hide his cancer from Trump, but the president found out and called him into the Oval Office a day before the..