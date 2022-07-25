‘Nope’ director Jordan Peele talks about his new film
Published
Director and writer Jordan Peele talks about his new Universal Pictures film “Nope,” along with stars Keke Palmer, Daniel Kaluuya, and Steven Yeun.Full Article
Published
Director and writer Jordan Peele talks about his new Universal Pictures film “Nope,” along with stars Keke Palmer, Daniel Kaluuya, and Steven Yeun.Full Article
Watch VideoCritically acclaimed Writer-Director Jordan Peele just released a new UFO horror-thriller titled "Nope."
It's..
Keke Palmer says the new UFI horror film ‘Nope’ is a “social commentary”, which its director Jordan Peele created to..