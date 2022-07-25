Tory leadership: Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss in fiercest clash yet over tax
Published
The economy dominated as Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss took part in their first head-to-head TV debate.Full Article
Published
The economy dominated as Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss took part in their first head-to-head TV debate.Full Article
Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss went head-to-head on the cost-of-living crisis, taxes, China and Russia in the BBC’s televised debate..
The final two Conservative leadership candidates are in the Potteries for a televised hustings event at the Victoria Hall