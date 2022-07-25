Michigan medical students walk out of ceremony to protest anti-abortion keynote speaker
Published
Dozens of medical students attending the University of Michigan walked out of a ceremony in protest of a keynote speaker who opposes abortion rights.
Published
Dozens of medical students attending the University of Michigan walked out of a ceremony in protest of a keynote speaker who opposes abortion rights.
Incoming medical students walk out on an address by a pro-life speaker at the University of Michigan, July 24, 2022. / Screenshot..
The walkout came after the university refused to revoke its choice of keynote speaker, despite over 340 students signing a petition..
Medical students at the University of Michigan protested the keynote speech of Dr. Kristin Collier at their White Coat Ceremony..