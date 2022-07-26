Paul Sorvino, Goodfellas and Law & Order star, dies at 83
Born in Brooklyn in 1939, Paul Sorvino studied music and originally wanted to become an opera singer before he turned to acting.Full Article
The Tony-nominated star played bad guys as well as cops, including Det. Phil Cerretta on 'Law & Order.'
Paul Sorvino, an imposing actor who specialised in playing crooks and cops like Paulie Cicero in Goodfellas and the NYPD sergeant..