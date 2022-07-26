Ukraine war: Russia waging gas war with Nord Stream 1 cuts - Zelensky
Published
Ukraine's president accuses Moscow of using gas restrictions to inflict misery on ordinary Europeans.Full Article
Published
Ukraine's president accuses Moscow of using gas restrictions to inflict misery on ordinary Europeans.Full Article
Watch VideoThe German government will take a roughly 30% stake in energy supplier Uniper as part of a rescue package prompted by..
Edward Szall and Lauren Witzke talk about the imminent global famine, and how like in the Book of Acts, God's ambassadors..