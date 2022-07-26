PV Sindhu or Neeraj Chopra, who will be India's flagbearer at CWG 2022?

Commonwealth Games 2018 gold medalist Neeraj Chopra, and two-time Olympic medalist PV Sindhu are among the favourites to be India's flagbearer.

