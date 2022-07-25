Chart-topping acts including Harry Styles, Sam Fender and Wet Leg are among the nominees revealed to be in the running for this year's Mercury Music Prize.Full Article
Harry Styles, Sam Fender, Wet Leg and more - Mercury Prize reveals the 2022 shortlist
Sky News0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Mercury Prize 2022: Harry Styles, Sam Fender and Little Simz among nominees
BANG Showbiz
Harry Styles is among the artists in contention for the 2022 Mercury Prize.
Advertisement
More coverage
Mercury Prize 2022 shortlist announced - Harry Styles, Sam Fender and more
Tamworth Herald
Self Esteem, Wet Leg and Joy Crookes are also in the running.