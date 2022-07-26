Raising Cane's CEO to buy 50K Mega Millions tickets, hopes to share prize with employees

Raising Cane's CEO to buy 50K Mega Millions tickets, hopes to share prize with employees

USATODAY.com

Published

Raising Cane's founder Todd Graves said he will purchase 50,000 Mega Millions tickets. If one wins, he will distribute the money among employees.

Full Article