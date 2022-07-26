Raising Cane's CEO to buy 50K Mega Millions tickets, hopes to share prize with employees
Published
Raising Cane's founder Todd Graves said he will purchase 50,000 Mega Millions tickets. If one wins, he will distribute the money among employees.
Published
Raising Cane's founder Todd Graves said he will purchase 50,000 Mega Millions tickets. If one wins, he will distribute the money among employees.
The owner of Raising Cane's is buying a lottery ticket for every employee he's got -- a nice bonus to be split by everyone if one..