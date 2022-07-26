Cats classified as 'invasive alien species' by Polish institute
Published
There is a growing scientific consensus that domestic cats have a harmful impact on biodiversity given the number of birds and mammals they hunt and kill.Full Article
Published
There is a growing scientific consensus that domestic cats have a harmful impact on biodiversity given the number of birds and mammals they hunt and kill.Full Article
Domestic cats have been labelled as an "invasive alien species" by a Polish scientific institute.