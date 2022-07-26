Glenn Thompson attends son's gay wedding after voting against Respect for Marriage Act
Days following his vote against a House bill to protect same-sex marriage, Rep. Glen Thompson, R-Pa., attended his gay son's wedding.
Thompson, a Republican from Pennsylvania, joined the majority of House Republicans in voting against enshrining marriage equality..