Paul Sorvino, a ‘made man’ from ‘Goodfellas,’ dies at 83

Paul Sorvino, a ‘made man’ from ‘Goodfellas,’ dies at 83

Washington Post

Published

He starred as a mob boss in Martin Scorsese's "Goodfellas" and showed his range while playing Henry Kissinger in "Nixon" and a left-wing intellectual in “Reds.”

Full Article