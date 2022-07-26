Marcus Rashford has taken charge of a special edition of the Beano in which he urges young readers to "embrace their differences" and celebrate "all the things that make us unique".Full Article
Marcus Rashford urges children to 'embrace differences' as Beano guest editor
