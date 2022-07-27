Philippines: Powerful 7.1 magnitude earthquake rocks nation
Published
A 7.1 magnitude earthquake has rocked the Philippine island of Luzon. Strong tremors were also felt in Manila. There were no immediate reports of casualties.Full Article
Published
A 7.1 magnitude earthquake has rocked the Philippine island of Luzon. Strong tremors were also felt in Manila. There were no immediate reports of casualties.Full Article
A 7.1 magnitude earthquake has rocked the Philippine island of Luzon while strong tremors were also felt in Manila. Landslides were..