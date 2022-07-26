Euro 2022: Does Alessia Russo deserve to start Euro 2022 final? - Analysis
Former England players Ian Wright and Alex Scott debate whether "super sub" striker Alessia Russo should start the Euro 2022 final.Full Article
The Lionesses will face France or Germany at Wembley after goals from Beth Mead, Lucy Bronze, Alessia Russo and Fran Kirby
Russo's sublime goal against Sweden has gone viral on social media