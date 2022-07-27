TV cameras to be allowed into criminal trials for first time
Published
TV cameras are to be allowed into criminal trials for the first time from tomorrow but will only be able to film a few minutes of each case.Full Article
Published
TV cameras are to be allowed into criminal trials for the first time from tomorrow but will only be able to film a few minutes of each case.Full Article
Legal history will be made at the Old Bailey with the first televised sentencing, the Ministry of Justice has announced.