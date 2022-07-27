U.S. made 'substantial' offer for Brittney Griner prisoner swap with Russia
Published
WNBA star Brittney Griner has been detained in Russia on drug charges since traveling to the country in February.
Published
WNBA star Brittney Griner has been detained in Russia on drug charges since traveling to the country in February.
Biden Administration Offers an Exchange , for Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan.
Biden Administration Offers an Exchange , for..
Watch VideoThe U.S. has offered a deal to Russia aimed at bringing home WNBA star Brittney Griner and another jailed American, Paul..
Watch VideoAmerican basketball star Brittney Griner testified Wednesday at her drug trial in Russia that a language interpreter..